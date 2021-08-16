1967 Chevy El Camino With 396 Big Block And Just 6K Miles Being Auctioned
Chevy entered the new “car/pickup” segment with the El Camino in 1959. Then, after a brief hiatus, the Bow Tie introduced an intermediate-sized El Camino that spanned six generations from 1964 to 1987. The Chevy El Camino was adapted from a standard two-door Chevy station wagon and integrated the cargo bed into the body. Now, a very clean, second-generation 1967 model year example with just 6K miles on the odometer is being auctioned at Bring a Trailer, making for a solid chance to grab an early, low mileage example of Chevy’s intriguing El Camino with the 396 Big Block.gmauthority.com
