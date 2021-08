The superintendent of the Woodbridge Township School District has been appointed to the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey’s (ESCNJ) Board of Directors. Joseph Massimino, who has worked with the Woodbridge school district for almost 20 years, began his career in 2002 as a social studies teacher at Woodbridge High School and held various administrative positions in the district before being named the school’s superintendent earlier this year, according to information provided by ESCNJ.