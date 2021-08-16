Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘CHEAP OLD HOUSES’ PREMIERES WITH STRONG RATINGS PERFORMANCE FOR HGTV ON MONDAY, AUG. 9

Discovery
 4 days ago

New York [Aug. 16, 2021] HGTV’s new series Cheap Old Houses, starring Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, founders of the addictive social media platforms of the same name, averaged a .58 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .68 L3 rating among W25-54 when it premiered on Monday, Aug. 9, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Attracting more than 4.4 million total viewers, the two premiere episodes also averaged a .69 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .86 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, as well as a .75 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.45 L3 household rating. Cheap Old Houses ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable premiere in the Monday 9 p.m. timeslot among upscale viewers and also ranked as a top 5 cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, households and P2+. This year, it also is a top 10 new unscripted series across cable for P2+ and a top 15 new unscripted series for W25-54. In addition to airing on HGTV on Mondays at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, new episodes are available to stream every Monday on discovery+.

corporate.discovery.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investigation Discovery#Hgtv Magazine#W25#Old Houses#Tiktok#Critical Content#Roberts Media#Hgtv Magazine#Pinterest#Discovery Inc#Tlc#Motortrend#Science Channel#Magnolia Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Cheap Old Houses' Stars Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein Aren't Flipping Homes, They're Saving Them (EXCLUSIVE)

Renovating a fixer-upper is a very familiar concept when it comes to home network shows, but Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein are taking that concept one step further. Instead of flipping homes, they want to help people restore old beautiful houses as close to the original design as possible. In the HGTV series Cheap Old Houses, audiences will get to see the couple walk through two old homes that are for sale (at the time of filming) and one home that has already been restored to its former glory.
TV Serieslaconiadailysun.com

‘Cheap Old Houses’: You’ll Be Rooting to Save All These Properties

Cheap Old Houses, a wholesome property-touring series, based on the popular Instagram account (with 1.6 million followers), showcases beautifully constructed Victorians, farmhouses and everything in between. Creative strategist Ethan Finkelstein and his historic-preservationist wife Elizabeth (above) host, crisscrossing the country in search of diamonds in the rough, all under $150K....
TV SeriesMLive.com

How to Watch the new HGTV hit, “Cheap Old Houses”

The latest HGTV sensation, Cheap Old Houses, continues tonight at 9pm. Originating from a wildly popular social media account run by married couple Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, this new show is a dream come true for lovers of historical architecture, abandoned homes, vintage schoolhouses, and more. The Finkelsteins started their...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Bachelorette’ Finale, ‘Cheap Old Houses,’ Final Week of ‘Jeopardy’

Breaking new ground for representation of Indigenous talent on and off screen, Reservation Dogs is a droll comedy about small-town Oklahoma teens breaking bad. Katie makes her pick—or does she?—as The Bachelorette wraps its summer run. A popular Instagram feed that tours inexpensive but impressive old properties has inspired a new HGTV series. Joe Buck closes out Jeopardy!’s transitional season amid news of a permanent host.
TV SeriesA Beautiful Mess

Episode #107: Cheap Old Houses

Hello! This week, we’re chatting with Elizabeth from Cheap Old Houses! We chat about house shopping, tips for renovating historic homes, and the new Cheap Old Houses TV show!. You can stream the episode here on the blog or on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher. You...
Greenwich, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Charming 1850 Greenwich Schoolhouse Rental Featured On HGTV ‘Cheap Old Houses’

This historic one-room schoolhouse that was basically left to rot was lovingly restored and turned into an Airbnb rental that is absolutely bursting with charm. The schoolhouse was originally built in 1850 and served the children of Greenwich, New York near Saratoga for years before being left to the elements. That's when the Tefft family chopped it up and had the idea to turn it into an Airbnb rental that would retain as much of the country schoolhouse charm as they could. Looking at the pictures below, it's obvious they succeeded. Airbnb lists the historic schoolhouse for rent for only $130 a night.
TV SeriesKankakee Daily Journal

Debuts for 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Cheap Old Houses'

The decidedly low-key and sardonic teen comedy “Reservation Dogs” streams its first two episodes on FX on Hulu today. The half-hour series marks a number of television milestones. It’s the first TV series written, acted, scripted and made by Indigenous Americans and the first made entirely in Oklahoma. The Dogs...
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

‘Cheap Old Houses’ visits Christmere House

Christmere House in Sturgis has drawn attention from HGTV. “Cheap Old Houses” stars Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. The series is inspired by the Finkelsteins’ Instagram feed, that features images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000. In each episode, cameras follow the couple as...
TV SeriesPosted by
Architectural Digest

HGTV’s Cheap Old Houses Really Hits the Nail on the Head

After more than two decades of shows featuring extensive home makeovers with dramatic reveals, HGTV’s latest offering takes a refreshingly different approach. Based on the popular Instagram account of the same name with more than 1.6 million followers, Cheap Old Houses (which premiered Monday, August 9, on HGTV and Discovery+) stands out for flipping the script of home-design TV shows. Instead of an “out with the old, in with the new” mindset, wife and husband hosts Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein travel the country to visit and celebrate historical homes—all of which happen to be on the market for a maximum listing cost of $150,000.
TV & VideosReal Simple

5 Renovation Lessons We Learned From 'Cheap Old Houses' on HGTV

Like so many city- and apartment-dwellers, one of my coping mechanisms throughout the pandemic has been scrolling through real estate listings. But instead of houses with state-of-the-art kitchens or sprawling backyards with pools and an outdoor lounge, I click on those with low asking prices (even in my fantasy, I'm evidently on a budget) and a lot of history—the fewer renovations, the better.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Discovery+ September 2021 Premieres Announced

Discovery has announced the Discovery Plus September 2021 premieres. Discovery+ is the non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service that launched in January 2021. The Discovery Plus September 2021 lineup includes new titles such as the highly-anticipated Curse of the Chippendales, which tells the untold story of the famous international dance troupe. Street Outlaws fans will experience a whole new take on racing with Street Outlaws: Gone Girl highlighting the most competitive female drivers in the country as they come together in Las Vegas.
TV SeriesDiscovery

HGTV AND DISCOVERY+ READY TO PREMIERE 20 NEW SERIES BEFORE YEAR END

Lil Jon, Marsai Martin, Chrissy Metz, Tamera Mowry-Housley, LeAnn Rimes, Martha Stewart and Kendra Wilkinson Among Celebrities in New Series. More Than 100 New Episodes of Popular Series Also On Tap For 2021. New York [August 16, 2021] The biggest, buzziest, boldest, breakout show concepts are coming to HGTV and...
Woodstock, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ken and Anita Corsini's new HGTV series to premiere in November

"Flipping Showdown," a house flipping competition from Woodstock's Ken and Anita Corsini, will premiere at 9 p.m. Nov. 15, according to HGTV. The show will feature three teams of experienced house flippers competing for $100,000 and a Red Barn Homes franchise. During the series, the Corsinis purchase three investment properties...
TV ShowsDiscovery

‘BATTLE ON THE BEACH’ A STRONG FIRST SEASON RATINGS WINNER FOR HGTV

New York [Aug. 20, 2021] HGTV’s beach house renovation competition series Battle on the Beach, watched by more than 13 million viewers, averaged a .64 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .78 L3 rating among W25-54–a 26 percent increase over the prior six weeks for both demos. The six-episode series, which aired in the Sunday 9-10 p.m. timeslot, also garnered a .74 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 37 percent lift over the previous six weeks, and a .88 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, up 32 percent over the last six weeks. In addition, the season averaged a .85 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.60 L3 household rating. The double-digit ratings gains helped Battle on the Beach rank as a top 3 cable premiere in the Sunday 9-10 p.m. timeslot across key demos. Year-to-date, the series also ranks as a top 3 new unscripted series across cable for P2+ and a top 10 new unscripted series for W25-54.

Comments / 0

Community Policy