‘CHEAP OLD HOUSES’ PREMIERES WITH STRONG RATINGS PERFORMANCE FOR HGTV ON MONDAY, AUG. 9

New York [Aug. 16, 2021] HGTV’s new series Cheap Old Houses, starring Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, founders of the addictive social media platforms of the same name, averaged a .58 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .68 L3 rating among W25-54 when it premiered on Monday, Aug. 9, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Attracting more than 4.4 million total viewers, the two premiere episodes also averaged a .69 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .86 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, as well as a .75 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.45 L3 household rating. Cheap Old Houses ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable premiere in the Monday 9 p.m. timeslot among upscale viewers and also ranked as a top 5 cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, households and P2+. This year, it also is a top 10 new unscripted series across cable for P2+ and a top 15 new unscripted series for W25-54. In addition to airing on HGTV on Mondays at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, new episodes are available to stream every Monday on discovery+.