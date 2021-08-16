Cancel
Environment

It starts to feel more humid the next few days

By Chad Roethlisberger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clear skies and quiet weather will be with us once again tonight. Lows will be comfortable in the 50s with a light south wind. Tuesday: More sunshine will be with us throughout the day. Highs will be slightly above...

