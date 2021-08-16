An Open Letter To Those Who Work In The Emergency Department

Aki Al-Zubaidi was an interventional pulmonologist in Colorado who'd become fed up with the U.S. health care system. Specifically, he was shocked to find that hospitals weren't tracking patients who'd had incidental pulmonary nodules turn up in scans; left unchecked, the small growths can develop into lung cancer. In 2015, Al-Zubaidi created patient- management software to flag the tissue abnormalities in medical records and then automatically notify both patient and doctor about the necessary follow-up exams. Six years later, Denver-based Eon is expanding its tracking system to all manner of documented abnormalities, with the aim of capturing patients at risk for a wide range of diseases and, when necessary, getting them in for additional testing. --As told to Graham Winfrey.