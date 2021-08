Arrieta (5-11) allowed eight runs on 11 hits across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers. He walked two and struck out three. Arrieta was ambushed for seven runs in the top of the first inning, and with Corbin Burnes dealing for Milwaukee, the Cubs let their veteran hurler stick around just to soak up some innings in an 8-0 defeat. Since returning from the injured list July 30, Arrieta has allowed 14 earned runs in just 12 innings of work, pushing his season ERA to an unsightly 6.88. It's pretty hard to have much confidence in the 35-year-old at this point, including in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Reds.