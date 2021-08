The Atlanta Braves went into Friday's contest against the Orioles having won nine out of their last ten and six straight overall. Max Fried helped make it seven with his incredible complete-game shutout performance. The 27-year-old left-hander had never completed more than seven innings until going the distance on Friday. Not only did he complete the shutout, but he did so on just 90 pitches, completing a Maddux -- a shutout tossed in under 100 pitches. The last Brave to toss a Maddux with 90 pitches or less was, well, Greg Maddux back on September 13, 2000.