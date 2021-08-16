NC Employees’ Personal Info Uploaded to Internal Website
Personal information for nearly 85,000 North Carolina state employees was mistakenly uploaded to an internal portal, state officials said. A file containing the names, Social Security numbers and employment information of 84,860 employees was uploaded to an internal website that is accessible to other state employees, the Department of Information Technology and Office of State Human Resources announced in a news release last week.chapelboro.com
