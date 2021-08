Watching the closing ceremonies of the summer Olympics yesterday, I couldn’t help but feel emotional as yet another Olympic games came to a close. These elite athletes have worked for years, some of them their entire lifetime, to make it to this very moment. To represent their country, their sport, their city and their families on this global stage. But as the world watches the athletes, I have been thinking of the teams of individuals who work behind the scenes to get the athletes to this level – their families, their friends and the communities who often remain anonymous, including a very important person for each athlete – their coach!