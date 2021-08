From new releases to shake-ups in the business side of sneakers, the last seven days delivered a considerable amount of news. adidas‘ parent company announced it sold Reebok to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for more than $2 billion USD. The world first caught wind of the Three Stripes attempting to sell the English-founded company at the tail-end of 2020. Although the brand was sold for less than the $3.8 billion USD it was purchased for back in 2006, it can’t be remised that it was a profitable venture for adidas’ parent company, while also allowing it to diversify its influence and reach. The future of Reebok is unknown, but new ownership might be exactly what the brand needs.