Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST/415 PM MDT/. * At 229 PM MST/329 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jeddito, or 7 miles southeast of Keams Canyon, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Jadito, White Cone, Jeddito and Navajo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
