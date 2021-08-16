Special Weather Statement issued for Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Washita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Washita County through 515 PM CDT At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Rocky, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rocky. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH