Aiken County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Aiken; Barnwell; Edgefield; McCormick The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Burke County in east central Georgia Columbia County in east central Georgia Southern McDuffie County in east central Georgia Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Aiken County in central South Carolina Southwestern Barnwell County in central South Carolina Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Waynesboro, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Martinez, Clearwater, Belvedere, Plant Vogtle, Savannah River Site, Hephzibah, Harlem, New Ellenton, Jackson, McBean and Augusta Regional Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 9. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 174 and 201.

alerts.weather.gov

