Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found within hours of each other at separate addresses in central London.It is thought the incidents are linked, according to Metropolitan Police.The first body was found after emergency services were called to Ashbridge Street, in Westminster, just after 9.30pm on Thursday, following concerns for the wellbeing of people inside the property.Officers found a 45-year-old woman, who had suffered a knife injury, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries are under way to trace her next of kin.Later on in the night – at 2.15am on Friday – police...