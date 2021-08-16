Flood Advisory issued for Choctaw by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Choctaw The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Choctaw County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hugo... Fort Towson Sawyer... Hugo Lake State Park Raymond Gary State Park... Grant Fallon... Huskey Frogville... Apple Swink... Ordalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0