Bonner County, ID

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bonner; Boundary FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of North Idaho, including the following areas, Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following areas, Pend Oreille and Stevens. * From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall over parts of the far north Idaho Panhandle and the mountainous terrain of far northeast Washington. * Locally heavy rain over steep terrain and recently burned areas heighten the risk of flash flooding and debris flows.

Estill County, KY

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Estill The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Estill County in east central Kentucky * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, Runoff from heavy rain of 2 to 3 inches of that fell last night into today continues and will likely lead to few more hours of high water and flooding of low lying this evening. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Irvine, Ravenna, Pitts, Willow Tree, Fitchburg, Cow Creek, Cottage Furnace, Cobhill, Doe Creek, Patsey, North Irvine, South Irvine and West Irvine. No significant additional rainfall is expected.
Okanogan, WA

Flash flood watch issued

OKANOGAN – The Spokane Office of the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of northeast Washington, including Chelan, Ferry and Okanogan counties. "Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday,” meteorologists said. “These showers will be slow moving and contain moderate to heavy rain.”
Bronx, NY

Storm Surge Watch issued for Bronx by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 11:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 19:30:00 EDT Target Area: Bronx STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Riverdale - Fordham - Co-Op City * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: early Sunday morning until Sunday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Efforts should now be underway to prepare for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas. - ACT: Take actions to protect life and property. Prepare to leave if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong and frequent rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and streams may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and could overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www1.nyc.gov/site/em/ready/coastal-storms-hurricanes.page - http://maps.nyc.gov/hurricane - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
New London County, CT

Hurricane Watch issued for Northern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 11:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northern New London HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT A Hurricane Watch means hurricane-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Montville - Norwich - Jewett City * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be rigorously underway. Prepare for considerable wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and may overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://portal.ct.gov/DEMHS - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
Richland Parish, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Richland Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flash flooding of local roads in Rayville from earlier thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rayville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Anne Arundel County, MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anne Arundel FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Maryland, including the following area: Anne Arundel. * Until Noon EDT today. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through midday. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Benewah County, ID

Flash Flood Watch issued for Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benewah; Bonner; Boundary; Kootenai; Latah; Shoshone .A strong system moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to the area starting this afternoon and continuing through Saturday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Idaho, including the following areas, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah and Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following areas, Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille and Stevens. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue through Saturday. These showers will be slow moving and contain moderate to heavy rain. * Locally heavy rain in a short amount of time over steep terrain or recently burned areas heightens the risk of dangerous flash flooding and debris flows. Sudden rushes of water in creeks and stream drainages could wash away anyone or anything nearby. Debris flows can cause considerable damage to structures along the way. Road washouts or rockslides are also possible from localized heavy rain.
Dare County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Dare by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dare The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Dare County in eastern North Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kill Devil Hills, Southern Shores, Colington, Avalon Pier, Wright Brothers National Monument, Nags Head Fishing Pier and Jockeys Ridge State Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
King George County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: King George FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * Through this afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through Friday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Baldwin County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Stapleton, or 13 miles southeast of Bay Minette, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Molino. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Pennington County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pennington, Polk, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pennington; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 108 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mentor, or 32 miles south of Thief River Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mentor around 110 PM CDT. Erskine around 115 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Brooks, Oklee, Plummer and Roland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Augusta County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Augusta FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western Virginia, including the following area: Augusta. * From 2 AM EDT Friday through Friday morning. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight into Friday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Escambia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Santa Rosa and south central Escambia Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ferry Pass, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Goulding, Myrtle Grove and Floridatown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Tompkins County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 11:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 384.0 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Friday was 384.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.0 feet. * Impact...At 384.0 feet, Water will affect some properties along the lake shore in the towns of Ulysses, Trumansburg and Lansing. No homes are flooded at this level. Parks near the lake may flood. Wind waves may cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
Suffolk County, NY

Storm Surge Watch issued for Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 11:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 19:30:00 EDT Target Area: Northwest Suffolk HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Huntington - Smithtown - Port Jefferson * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: early Sunday morning until Sunday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Efforts should now be underway to prepare for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas. - ACT: Take actions to protect life and property. Prepare to leave if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong and frequent rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and may overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://scoem.suffolkcountyny.gov - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 1236 PM EDT, emergency management reported an area of very heavy rainfall produced flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. County and city 911 centers report that over dozen roads are closed due to flooding. Flooding continues to occur. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Bethesda... Annandale Springfield... College Park Fort Washington... Greenbelt Langley Park... Beltsville Fort Hunt... Groveton Falls Church... Huntington Coral Hills... Bladensburg Mantua... Fort Belvoir Pimmit Hills... National Harbor Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Fairfax County, VA

Flood Warning issued for City of Alexandria, City of Falls Church, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 08:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Alexandria; City of Falls Church; Fairfax The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 1236 PM EDT, emergency management reported an area of very heavy rainfall produced flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. County and city 911 centers report that over dozen roads are closed due to flooding. Flooding continues to occur. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Bethesda... Annandale Springfield... College Park Fort Washington... Greenbelt Langley Park... Beltsville Fort Hunt... Groveton Falls Church... Huntington Coral Hills... Bladensburg Mantua... Fort Belvoir Pimmit Hills... National Harbor Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Grant County, WV

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of western Maryland, Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in western Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany and Extreme Western Allegany. In Virginia, Augusta, Eastern Highland, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms may produce isolated rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches per hour through early this evening. * This rainfall may cause rapid rises on small streams and creeks and in poor drainage areas.
King George County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: King George FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through this afternoon. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Escambia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Escambia Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Stapleton, or 13 miles southeast of Bay Minette, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Molino. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

