Flood Advisory issued for Deaf Smith by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Deaf Smith The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Deaf Smith County in the panhandle of Texas South Central Oldham County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vega, Adrian and Simms.alerts.weather.gov
