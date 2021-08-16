Alessia Cara gives love advice on first episode of ‘Get Him Back or Get Him Back’

Alessia Cara has dropped “The Use in Trying,” featured in Spin Master/Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Movie, out later this month. Co-written by Cara and Jon Levine, the track opens with subtle piano as Cara’s vocals wade in. “Just a jump away from where you wanna go/But you’re too afraid of doin’ it alone.” “I wrote ‘The Use in Trying’ for a specific scene in the movie, with the understanding that it was a big turning point in the story, emphasizing the importance of courage,” Cara says. “I wanted to write something that could not only teach kids that they’re not always going to win, but that there’s real value in trying anyway because of the lessons you find on the other side. That’s a sentiment we can all understand, the further into life we go. Navigating life is never easy, but it is always worth the shot.” “The Use in Trying” follows the singles “Shapeshifter” and “Sweet Dream,” released earlier this summer. The dual singles are slated to appear on Cara’s upcoming album, but it has yet to be officially announced. The new record will mark her third LP, after 2018’s The Pains of Growing.