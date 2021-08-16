Win A New World Order on DVD

To mark the release of A New World Order on 23rd August, we’ve been given 1 copy to give away on DVD. In a dystopian future, there is a war raging between humankind and machines. Staying completely silent is the only way to avoid detection, and Thomasz (Stefan Ebel), a deserter who tries to hide away from the war, doesn’t want to be involved in the violence at all. However, he soon meets Lilja (Siri Nase – Perfume) who is the sole survivor of a resistance group and wants to fight the machines – soon Thomasz’s plan of laying low is upended as he’s dragged into Lilja’s fight.