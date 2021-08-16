VIDEO: Eaton Rapids becomes latest district to require masks
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Another mid-Michigan school district has announced that they will require students and staff to wear masks this upcoming school year. Eaton Rapids became the latest school to announce they will require masks for students while in school. They join the Lansing School District, East Lansing Public Schools and Grand Ledge Public Schools who have already announced they will require masks for everyone.www.wlns.com
