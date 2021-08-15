Win Back to Hogwarts Prizes
Celebrate the magic of Back to Hogwarts this autumn, with these spellbinding Wizarding World prizes! One lucky winner will receive 1 x LEGO® Hedwig™, 1 x Harry Potter Costume from Rubies, 1 x Magical Capsule, 1 x Deluxe Hogwarts Playset and 1 x Wizarding World Classroom Playset from Spinmaster, plus a selection of Back to Hogwarts items from ZAK including; 1 x Harry Potter™ Blue Constellation Reusable Bottle, 1 x Harry Potter™ Constellation Lunch Bag, 1 x Harry Potter™ Constellation Stainless Steel Bottle and a Harry Potter™ Back to Hogwarts Constellation 3 Piece Dinnerware Set.www.heyuguys.com
Comments / 0