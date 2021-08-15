Win Back to Hogwarts Prizes

It’s strange how few Harry Potter games have been developed within the video game industry. Hogwarts Legacy is the newest title that was announced for this franchise a couple of years ago. It was being developed by Avalanche Software and things have been pretty silent with it for a while. The plan was that this story was going to be a prequel to the Harry Potter saga. It is going to focus on the early years of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s and players take control of an original character. This character would be customized down to the finest detail. Players can change the body type, voice, pigmentation, and whether or not they can be a witch or a wizard. This appears to be an ambitious project and so little news about its status has some fans concerned. However, recent unveilings in the last few months have shown that Avalanche Software is hard at work and there’s light at the end of the tunnel.