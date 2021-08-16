Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Win Just a Gigolo signed boxset

By Competitions
heyuguys.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mark the release of Just a Gigolo, out now, we’ve been given a signed copy of the boxset to give away. Paul von Przygodski (David Bowie), a young Prussian gentleman, arrives in the trenches in time to be caught in the final explosion of the Great War. After recuperating in a military hospital, where he is mistaken for a French hero, he returns to Berlin. His family home has been turned into a boarding house, his father (Rudolf Schündler) is paralyzed, and his mother (Maria Schell) is working in the Turkish baths.

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlene Dietrich
Person
Kim Novak
Person
David Bowie
Person
Maria Schell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fame And Fortune#Gigolos#Just A Gigolo#Prussian#French#Turkish#Gdpr#T C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Win The Last Job on DVD

To mark the release of The Last Job on 30th August, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on DVD. Mob boss Ben Myers (Richard Dreyfuss – Jaws, Stand By Me) has left his life of crime and violence behind him. Following a cancer diagnosis, he’s hung up his hand-gun and vowed to spend time with his family before it’s too late. But sometimes it’s not that easy to leave…
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Taylor Swift Already MARRIED? Singer Reportedly Elopes With Joe Alwyn Secretly

Swifties have surely been waiting for the time Swift and Alwyn finally get married. However, a new report claimed that the couple actually tied knots secretly already. According to Heat, the "Look What You Make Me Do" singer had been wanting to marry Alwyn as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 reportedly affected the plans.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
WorldNME

‘Spartacus’ actor Frankie Mossman dies in Sydney aged 33

New Zealand actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman has died at the age of 33, his family have confirmed. The actor, who appeared on television series including Spartacus and The Horizon, died at his home in Sydney on on August 14. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “Francis was an...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Alfred Hitchcock's Daughter, Actor Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, actor and the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, died at 93 years old on August 9, Variety reported. Pat leaves behind three daughters — Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O'Connell-Fiala — who she shared with her husband Joseph E. O'Connell, Jr., who died in 1994. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Pat also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelly, Kate, Caitlin, Trisha, Samantha, and Chris, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddie, Scarlett, Charlotte, Whitley, Cole, Joey, and Jamie.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

10 Interesting Facts Behind ‘Tutti Frutti’ By Little Richard

Little Richard wouldn’t be called an “innovator” for nothing. He single-handedly influenced countless artists from the 1960s and beyond. From The Beatles to David Bowie and Bob Dylan, Little Richard’s influence spread far and wide. Decades after he achieved massive success and popularity, he remained an icon thanks to a series of hits that achieved classic status – one of which was “Tutti Frutti”.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Rain puts an early end to New York comeback concert in Central Park

Fans came to see Bruce, but they got Henri. Rain and thunder brought a halt to the city’s comeback concert at Central Park on Saturday night, but not before more than two hours of revelry in the face of incoming Hurricane Henri. Thousands of New Yorkers partied liked it was 2019 on the Great Lawn, hitting a hopeful note late in the second summer of COVID, until the storm arrived in the middle ...
MusicPosted by
GOBankingRates

What is Eric Clapton’s Net Worth?

British rock star and legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is one of the bestselling musicians in history and has amassed a net worth of $450 million after six decades on stage and in the recording...
New York City, NYarchitecturaldigest.com

How Respect Uses Design to Illuminate the Story of Aretha Franklin

While scouting locations in New York City for scenes in Respect, the new Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson, production designer Ina Mayhew realized that she, set decorator Sarah Carter, and their teams were going to be tasked with recreating one of the most recognizable rooms in history. “The only...
New York City, NYPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lightning delays ‘We Love NYC’ concert in Central Park

NEW YORK — A star-studded concert to celebrate the re-emergence of New York City from .the COVID-19 pandemic was dampened by inclement weather. The “We Love NYC” concert in Central Park, featuring the New York Philharmonic, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J, and Earth, Wind and Fire, was stopped Saturday night because of lightning threats, The New York Times reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy