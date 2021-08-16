Cancel
Win The Last Job on DVD

Cover picture for the articleTo mark the release of The Last Job on 30th August, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on DVD. Mob boss Ben Myers (Richard Dreyfuss – Jaws, Stand By Me) has left his life of crime and violence behind him. Following a cancer diagnosis, he’s hung up his hand-gun and vowed to spend time with his family before it’s too late. But sometimes it’s not that easy to leave…

New on DVD

New on DVD

"Queen Bees": Ellen Burstyn stars as Helen, a widower living alone who is sent by her daughter to a senior's home after a kitchen fire incident. Though not wild about the move initially, friendship with a group of women known as the Queen Bees and romance with a new suitor quickly follow for Helen.
TV Seriesscreenanarchy.com

Giveaway: Win a Copy of A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES Season 2 on Blu-ray or DVD

ScreenAnarchy has two blu-ray sets and one DVD set of the second season of the fantasy horror sereis A Discory of Witches to give away this week. Season 2 will be available to own from RLJE Films on DVD and Blu-ray next week but we can hook you up now. Just check out the entry rules down below and enter to win!
WWEheyuguys.com

Win Hell in a Cell 2021 on DVD

To mark the release of Hell in a Cell 2021, out now, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on DVD. WWE’s top Superstars return to the most demonic structure in all of sports-entertainment — Hell in a Cell! WWE Champion Bobby Lashley puts the title on line against Drew McIntyre inside the Cell — but it’s Drew’s last chance to reclaim the gold! Heated rivals Bianca Belair and Bayley also step inside the Cell in a battle for the SmackDown Women’s Championship! Plus, lots more WWE action!
Moviesheyuguys.com

Win A New World Order on DVD

To mark the release of A New World Order on 23rd August, we’ve been given 1 copy to give away on DVD. In a dystopian future, there is a war raging between humankind and machines. Staying completely silent is the only way to avoid detection, and Thomasz (Stefan Ebel), a deserter who tries to hide away from the war, doesn’t want to be involved in the violence at all. However, he soon meets Lilja (Siri Nase – Perfume) who is the sole survivor of a resistance group and wants to fight the machines – soon Thomasz’s plan of laying low is upended as he’s dragged into Lilja’s fight.
Beauty & Fashionheyuguys.com

Teaser trailer drops for Reggie Yates feature ‘Pirates’

Picturehouse Entertainment has launched a teaser trailer for the upcoming feature film from Reggie Yates, ‘Pirates.’. Set in London at the turn of the millennium, PIRATES will take audiences on a hilarious journey back to New Year’s Eve 1999, reviving memories from the 90’s garage scene and Moschino fashion for pure nostalgic cinematic joy.
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Teaser trailer arrives for Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘The Hand of God’

Netflix has debuted a teaser trailer for the upcoming feature from Paolo Sorrentino ‘The Hand of God.’. From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, The Great Beauty, The Young Pope) comes the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, set in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. The...
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Images, trailer and September premiere date revealed for ‘Y: The Last Man’

Disney+ has revealed the premiere date alongside a batch of images for the highly anticipated original series, ‘Y: The Last Man.’. Available to stream through the Star offering on Disney+ in the UK with the first three episodes on September 22nd, with new episodes every Wednesday, the show is a drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.
Moviesdailydead.com

Looking Back at the Making of PIRANHA II: THE SPAWNING with Ovidio G. Assonitis

Prior to the advent of the so-called “eco-vengeance” genre, Italian cinema used animals, or at least the symbolism they naturally encapsulate, in the most disparate contexts, from those coherent with their nature to more unusual and weird derivations. With regard to the singular use of animals in Italian cinema, a reference is certainly owed to Dario Argento’s first films—L’uccello dalle piume di cristallo (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, 1970), Il gatto a nove code (The Cat o’ Nine Tails, 1971), and Quattro mosche di velluto grigio (Four Flies on Grey Velvet, 1971)—which were followed by huge commercial success that encapsulated what Argento had learnt from Alfred Hitchcock and the Nouvelle Vague, as well as from the literary heritage of Raymond Chandler, where animals appeared in the titles embodying the characters’ gestures, modus operandi, and personalities—the animal as a metaphor representing the diabolical “human” nature. Although the presence of animals in the titles is often justified, of course, by some narrative solution or gimmick, the metaphorical value remains prominent.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

DVD Contest: Spirit Untamed

We’re thrilled to announce that we have (1) copy of Spirit Untamed on Blu-ray to give away! The film will be available on Digital 8/17 and Blu-ray & DVD 8/31!. Leave a comment below saying you want to see the film! (Or if you have seen it, what your thoughts were)
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

John Leguizamo Joins Anya Taylor-Joy & Ralph Fiennes In Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Tony Award winner John Leguizamo (Moulin Rouge, Critical Thinking) is in final talks to join Searchlight’s The Menu from producers Adam McKay and Betsy Koch. The film, directed by Mark Mylod, is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Previously announced cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, who will portray one-half of the young couple; Ralph Fiennes, who stars as the chef; as well as Nicholas Hoult and Hong Chau in...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Trailer lands for ‘Never Gonna Snow Again’

Picturehouse Entertainment has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming film from Małgorzata Szumowska, ‘Never Gonna Snow Again.’ Your can read our glowing review from 2020’s London Film Festival right here. When a mysterious stranger arrives in a gated community on the outskirts of a large Polish city, he is...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Sandra Oh Shines in Netflix’s Academic Comedy-Drama ‘The Chair’

Set in a college English department, The Chair offers a funny and nuanced look at campus culture wars. As the first woman and the first person of color to lead the department, Professor Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) plans to shake up her college’s old-fashioned image. But she soon learns that her dream job is actually a nightmare, torn between clashing factions at work and at home.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Billie Piper on her directorial debut Rare Beasts, the art of collaboration & crafting flawed relationships on screen

Billie Piper’s directorial debut Rare Beasts is a film that intelligently plays on the tropes of the archetypal romantic comedy, all the while ripping up the rulebook and subverting expectations. We had the pleasure of speaking to Piper, who takes on the lead role as well as writing and directing the movie, to discuss this unique and resourceful piece of cinema, as we chat about the art of collaboration, and on crafting such flawed characters and relationships on screen. We also had the chance to tell her about our fondness for her music when growing up…
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Sundance Highlight El Planeta

Comparisons abound—Frances Ha and Eric Rohmer seemingly closest at hand, Martín Rejtman if you want to dig a bit deeper—but it’s the pleasure of discovering a new voice that runs through El Planeta, the directorial debut of artist Amalia Ulman. Sketched in a kind of brevity per its wit but photographed with patience and depth—speaking literally on the latter, per those excellent black-and-white images—it proved a potent antidote to much of its Sundance brethren, and right now is maybe just what’s needed as a particularly dire summer movie season winds down.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Robbins Joins Ferguson In Sci-Fi “Wool”

Tim Robbins will join Rebecca Ferguson in the forthcoming drama series “Wool” for the Apple TV+ service. Based on Hugh Howey’s book, the story is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. Men and women live in...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.

