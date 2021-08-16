Hope Solo Says Teammate Megan Rapinoe Would 'Almost Bully' Team to Kneel During Anthem

US Women's Soccer player Megan Rapinoe and her former teammate Hope Solo have made headlines once again. Speaking on the podcast "All Of US," Solo explained her views on Rapinoe's political stances, specifically kneeling during the National Anthem, following the example of Colin Kaepernick in 2016. "I think the kneeling thing can be very divisive. I've seen Megan Rapinoe almost bully players into kneeling because she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way," Solo said (via Daily Mail). However, she did add: "But it's our right as Americans to do it whatever way we're comfortable with and I think that's really hard being on the main stage right now with so many political issues for athletes."