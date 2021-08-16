Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Hope Solo Says Teammate Megan Rapinoe Would 'Almost Bully' Team to Kneel During Anthem

By Andrew Stanton
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It's our right as Americans to do it in whatever way we're comfortable with," Hope Solo said of kneeling during the playing of the anthem.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 13

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
538K+
Followers
56K+
Post
590M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#Police Brutality#Americans#Lgbtq#Uswnt#Trump#U S Soccer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccernickiswift.com

The Truth About Megan Rapinoe And Hope Solo

US Women's Soccer player Megan Rapinoe and her former teammate Hope Solo have made headlines once again. Speaking on the podcast "All Of US," Solo explained her views on Rapinoe's political stances, specifically kneeling during the National Anthem, following the example of Colin Kaepernick in 2016. "I think the kneeling thing can be very divisive. I've seen Megan Rapinoe almost bully players into kneeling because she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way," Solo said (via Daily Mail). However, she did add: "But it's our right as Americans to do it whatever way we're comfortable with and I think that's really hard being on the main stage right now with so many political issues for athletes."
BasketballNECN

Sue Bird Kisses Fiancée Megan Rapinoe to Celebrate Olympic Gold

Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal. Ran to her fiancée, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, in the stands to celebrate. The pair shared celebratory hugs and kisses, and suddenly we needed tissues. Rapinoe, who won a bronze medal just a...
Posted by
The Spun

Hope Solo Reveals What She Witnessed From Megan Rapinoe

Former United States women’s national team goalie Hope Solo made some strong accusations against former teammate Megan Rapinoe. Solo, the national team’s goalie from 2000-16, said that she witnessed Rapinoe “almost bullying” her teammates into kneeling for the national anthem. Rapinoe began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016, as...
thespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
SoccerPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Soccer fans aren't buying Hope Solo's bullying accusations against Megan Rapinoe

Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo is making headlines for some recent claims she made — via Goal.com — regarding her former teammate Megan Rapinoe. On All of Us: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show, Solo had a lot to say about Rapinoe and her decision in 2016 to kneel during the national anthem, following what Colin Kaepernick — then of the San Francisco 49ers — had done just weeks earlier.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Rapinoe Praises Her Fiancée Sue Bird for Serving as the Team USA Flag Bearer

Olympian Megan Rapinoe is so proud of her Olympian fiancée, Sue Bird. The soccer star gushed over her WNBA player fiancée after Bird was chosen to carry the flag for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, Rapinoe, 36, said that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" when she found out the news, per People.
Businessmarketingdive.com

45% of consumers say Subway should drop embattled Megan Rapinoe, survey finds

Nearly half (45%) of U.S. consumers say Subway should respect public sentiment and drop Megan Rapinoe as a brand ambassador, with 36% saying the brand should respect her opinions, per a Piplsay survey. The U.S. soccer star, who appears in Subway's latest ad campaign, is facing some backlash after kneeling during the Tokyo Olympics to protest racism.
EntertainmentFOXBusiness

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Megan Rapinoe Shares Honest Admission On Soccer Future

For the last 15 years, United States women’s national team forward Megan Rapinoe has been a staple in women’s soccer. She’s become an icon both on and off the pitch and recently won her second Olympic medal, earning bronze this summer in Tokyo. Rapinoe is still more than capable of...

Comments / 13

Community Policy