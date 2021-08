Oh, the lengths we go for our readers. Monterey Car Week is a dangerous event; you've got to keep an eye out where you stroll, lest an errant mid-century Ferrari prototype clip you as you cross the street to the oyster bar. Most arduous of all events is The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, where throngs of over-moneyed mega-enthusiasts congregate around some of the most spectacular cars on the planet. Again, keep your wits about you—the rolling greens are slick with spilled champagne, and you risk losing a suede loafer in the bubbly quagmire.