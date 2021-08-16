Cancel
Pemberton, NJ

South Jersey Woman Used GoFundMe Money Raised For Husband’s Funeral To Pay Living Expenses, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 4 days ago
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Pemberton Township woman faces a theft charge after prosecutors say she raised money to cremate and bury her husband but left his body at the morgue and pocketed the funds instead.

Patricia Clark, 49, is charged with theft by failure to make disposition. She was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 13.

The investigation began after family members told New Jersey State Police their loved one’s body was still at the morgue despite Clark raising and claiming the money.

Clark used GoFundMe after her disabled husband died in April 2019. In a two-month span, she collected $2,050 of her $3,000 goal.

“Please, if there is anybody out there that can make a donation to help with the expenses I would greatly appreciate it,” she wrote on the fundraiser, according to authorities. “His children would also appreciate it.”

Clark used the money on living expenses, according to police.

The New Jersey State Police investigated the incident.

Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

Crime & Safety
