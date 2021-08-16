Pentagon Announces Plan to Settle 22,000 Afghan Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Takeover
Director for Defense Intelligence Garry Reid stated settlement would begin in Fort Bliss, Texas and Camp McCoy, Wisconsin.www.newsweek.com
Director for Defense Intelligence Garry Reid stated settlement would begin in Fort Bliss, Texas and Camp McCoy, Wisconsin.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0