Latino small farm owners particularly impacted by heat waves

Report says Latino small farm owners face systemic barriers that increase the severity of heat wave impacts.

With temperatures rising to nearly 100 degrees for the second day in a row, Maria Mata's father-in-law was out spraying extra water on the family farm's strawberries early Friday morning, Aug. 13.

Farmers across Oregon have reported high crop losses this summer after the state experienced a heat wave in June that broke high-temperature records in the Portland area, and then another heat wave in July that reached triple digits.

"My blackberries, I was able to pick a couple pints and then they were burned; blueberries didn't produce a lot; and then the strawberries were struggling a lot," said Maria Mata, who owns Mata Family Farm, a roughly 2-acre farm on her property outside Gaston.

Latino small farm owners like Mata have been particularly impacted by the unprecedented heat waves this summer, according to a recent report produced by Adelante Mujeres.

The Forest Grove-based nonprofit has been assisting Latinos start and expand farm businesses for years through sustainable farming courses, farmers' markets and grants.

After the first heat wave in June, Daniela Perez, farm business program manager for Adelante Mujeres, says she met with growers connected to the nonprofit to discuss the impacts of the extreme heat.

Systemic barriers, including immigration status preventing government assistance, limited availability of bilingual technical support professionals, a lack of access to flexible financial support and debt, made the impacts of the heat waves more severe, according to the report Perez produced out of the discussions.

"Most of the support services and agencies are built to support larger farm operations," Perez said.

The average size of a farm in Washington County is 60 acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2017 Census of Agriculture.

But small farms, classified as between 1-9 acres, make up 40% of the farms in the county, USDA data shows.

Perez says the classification doesn't actually capture a lot of Latino growers, who operate on farms less than an acre in size. She says such farmers also often lease their land, making it even harder to access support resources.

The heat waves also led to the cancellation of farmers' markets, which small farmers often rely on to sell their products, Perez said.

If it didn't kill them, the heat made certain crops ripen rapidly, Perez said, adding that many small farmers were left scrambling to harvest berries and find atypical places to sell them.

Perez said Mata is among the few growers who she works with who is proficient in English, making it easier for her to make connections quickly with new places to sell her products, such as food co-ops in Portland.

Still, Mata says she's almost certain she's not going to make a profit this year due to the losses from the heat.

Mata, who works full-time as a special assistant at a school in the Forest Grove School District, farms mostly because she and her family members enjoy it, she said.

"Sometimes you don't have earnings, but you do it because you love it," Mata said, adding that she likes trying out new crops, such as Mexican squash, and introducing them to people at markets.

She says she would like to be a full-time farmer, with hopes of opening a small store to sell her products and plans to expand the acreage of her crops.

Mata recently added about 13 acres of potentially farmable land. Her family was leasing the land to the nursery adjacent to her property, and the lease expired this year, allowing Mata to use it. The lease existed when she and her family bought the property in 2005, she said.

But the expectation of more frequent extreme weather due to climate change makes her plans to expand more uncertain, she said.

Implementing heat mitigation measures takes a lot of capital to which small farmers often don't have access, especially when farm loans are often not available, Perez said.

This year, Mata spent a lot of money installing drip irrigation, hoop structures with shading, and soil cloth to keep moisture in the ground for sensitive crops.

She's not sure how much it helped, saying, "It's like double the work without the payoff."

Next year, Mata plans to plant more flowers and other plants that will attract more pollinators, which are key for crop production.

Perez says the conversations she has been having with Latino small farm owners this summer is laying the foundation to build more resiliency as the impacts of climate change increase.

She says she plans to create more connections with food sellers across the region so growers can bring their products to market on short notice if heat waves continue to change ripening patterns.

Perez says she also will continue to advocate for systemic changes such as easier pathways to citizenship and more financial support to small farm owners.

She said the sustainable practices small farmers often employ and their ability to adapt crops quickly can be a solution to the climate change-influenced challenges of the future.

"The systems that can be created around small farms can be very resilient," Perez said. "They use less resources, and there's far less waste."

{loadposition sub-article-02}