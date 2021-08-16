Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Latino small farm owners particularly impacted by heat waves

By Max Egener
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTT0W_0bTRSvXB00 Report says Latino small farm owners face systemic barriers that increase the severity of heat wave impacts.

With temperatures rising to nearly 100 degrees for the second day in a row, Maria Mata's father-in-law was out spraying extra water on the family farm's strawberries early Friday morning, Aug. 13.

Farmers across Oregon have reported high crop losses this summer after the state experienced a heat wave in June that broke high-temperature records in the Portland area, and then another heat wave in July that reached triple digits.

"My blackberries, I was able to pick a couple pints and then they were burned; blueberries didn't produce a lot; and then the strawberries were struggling a lot," said Maria Mata, who owns Mata Family Farm, a roughly 2-acre farm on her property outside Gaston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrjRh_0bTRSvXB00 Latino small farm owners like Mata have been particularly impacted by the unprecedented heat waves this summer, according to a recent report produced by Adelante Mujeres.

The Forest Grove-based nonprofit has been assisting Latinos start and expand farm businesses for years through sustainable farming courses, farmers' markets and grants.

After the first heat wave in June, Daniela Perez, farm business program manager for Adelante Mujeres, says she met with growers connected to the nonprofit to discuss the impacts of the extreme heat.

Systemic barriers, including immigration status preventing government assistance, limited availability of bilingual technical support professionals, a lack of access to flexible financial support and debt, made the impacts of the heat waves more severe, according to the report Perez produced out of the discussions.

"Most of the support services and agencies are built to support larger farm operations," Perez said.

The average size of a farm in Washington County is 60 acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2017 Census of Agriculture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ku5U_0bTRSvXB00 But small farms, classified as between 1-9 acres, make up 40% of the farms in the county, USDA data shows.

Perez says the classification doesn't actually capture a lot of Latino growers, who operate on farms less than an acre in size. She says such farmers also often lease their land, making it even harder to access support resources.

The heat waves also led to the cancellation of farmers' markets, which small farmers often rely on to sell their products, Perez said.

If it didn't kill them, the heat made certain crops ripen rapidly, Perez said, adding that many small farmers were left scrambling to harvest berries and find atypical places to sell them.

Perez said Mata is among the few growers who she works with who is proficient in English, making it easier for her to make connections quickly with new places to sell her products, such as food co-ops in Portland.

Still, Mata says she's almost certain she's not going to make a profit this year due to the losses from the heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNbmF_0bTRSvXB00 Mata, who works full-time as a special assistant at a school in the Forest Grove School District, farms mostly because she and her family members enjoy it, she said.

"Sometimes you don't have earnings, but you do it because you love it," Mata said, adding that she likes trying out new crops, such as Mexican squash, and introducing them to people at markets.

She says she would like to be a full-time farmer, with hopes of opening a small store to sell her products and plans to expand the acreage of her crops.

Mata recently added about 13 acres of potentially farmable land. Her family was leasing the land to the nursery adjacent to her property, and the lease expired this year, allowing Mata to use it. The lease existed when she and her family bought the property in 2005, she said.

But the expectation of more frequent extreme weather due to climate change makes her plans to expand more uncertain, she said.

Implementing heat mitigation measures takes a lot of capital to which small farmers often don't have access, especially when farm loans are often not available, Perez said.

This year, Mata spent a lot of money installing drip irrigation, hoop structures with shading, and soil cloth to keep moisture in the ground for sensitive crops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HRgM_0bTRSvXB00 She's not sure how much it helped, saying, "It's like double the work without the payoff."

Next year, Mata plans to plant more flowers and other plants that will attract more pollinators, which are key for crop production.

Perez says the conversations she has been having with Latino small farm owners this summer is laying the foundation to build more resiliency as the impacts of climate change increase.

She says she plans to create more connections with food sellers across the region so growers can bring their products to market on short notice if heat waves continue to change ripening patterns.

Perez says she also will continue to advocate for systemic changes such as easier pathways to citizenship and more financial support to small farm owners.

She said the sustainable practices small farmers often employ and their ability to adapt crops quickly can be a solution to the climate change-influenced challenges of the future.

"The systems that can be created around small farms can be very resilient," Perez said. "They use less resources, and there's far less waste."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
66
Followers
461
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaston, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
Portland, OR
Industry
Local
Oregon Business
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
County
Washington County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Small Farm#Latinos#Mata Family Farm#Adelante Mujeres#Usda#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Clackamas Fire engineer: Statewide resources are 'very thin'

Despite containing the Bootleg Fire, Oregon firefighters face a challenging end to wildfire seasonWith months to go in Oregon's wildfire season, 12 blazes across the state of Oregon as of Aug. 19 engulf 227,476 acres of land, per data aggregated by the National Interagency Fire Center. According to Clackamas Fire engineer and firefighter Steve McAdoo, current wildfires are causing a severe strain on the state's mitigation resources to the point that two more large fires would cause a "very scary scenario" for Oregon firefighters and residents. "Resources are so thin right now, and we have so many big fires...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Portland Community College still not requiring vaccines, for now

PCC's board of directors agreed to revisit the topic in September. The soonest a mandate could take effect is January.At the advice of outgoing President Mark Mitsui, the board of directors for Portland Community College decided Thursday, Aug. 19, to stay the course on not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff returning to campus this fall. PCC announced in June that it wouldn't require vaccines for its students or staff this fall, but Dan Saltzman, who serves on the college's board of directors, had hoped to reverse that. At Saltzman's request, the board debated a policy Thursday that would...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo board chair backtracks on possible new dining restrictions

Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, recently pushed for an indoor dining ban.Washington County's top elected official says she won't pursue a temporary indoor dining ban to combat a worsening hospital capacity crisis across Oregon. At a meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, with restaurant owners, industry association officials and local elected leaders from across the county, Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, said she has taken the possibility of issuing new restrictions on restaurants off the table. The virtual meeting had nearly 100 people in attendance and was organized by the Washington County...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove sets official mural policy

Resolution follows installation of 'social justice' mural at Forest Glen Park.After the controversial installation of a new mural that replaced a fading, dilapidated American flag mural at Forest Glen Park, Forest Grove has formally adopted a new mural policy. The Forest Grove City Council approved a resolution last Monday, Aug. 9, finalizing the new mural policy and invitation process. Resolution 2021-48 states that all public murals will be commissioned on behalf of the city and will be known as "city murals." They'll be selected, maintained and replaced through the city mural project. Future murals will be considered based on policies...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon hospitals, nurses warn of new 'crisis,' urge changes

Understaffed and facing a surge that's overwhelming emergency rooms, hospitals say Kate Brown should change rules.With many Oregon hospitals' emergency rooms and intensive care units packed and overflowing — and a bigger surge in COVID-19 cases considered imminent — hospital officials are urging Gov. Kate Brown to stiffen some rules and waive others, saying it will improve their ability to respond. Saying the new "crisis" is driven by the more contagious Delta variant, Oregon hospitals want Brown to adopt a tougher policy making health care staff vaccinations mandatory. They also want her to waive rules regarding the minimum number of...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: When wildfire keeps coming back

Char Miller: 'The rising generation will shoulder the heavy costs resulting from our indecision.'Poor Butte County, California, again on fire, its smoke choking the air of states miles away. Nestled in the Northern Sierras, Butte County is home to Chico State University, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and portions of two national forests. Almost half its 220,000 residents live in metro Chico. Over the past four years, the county has now become known for the wildfires that keep coming back. This summer, the Dixie Fire torched more than 559,000 acres of pine, cedar and fir, 1,000 homes and pushed deep into...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove schools still aiming for full-time, in-person instruction

'As of now,' remains a key talking point as the 2021-22 school year approaches.A survey commissioned by the Forest Grove School District, before Gov. Kate Brown said in late July that Oregon will require that face masks be worn in K-12 schools this fall, found that most respondents believed masks should be optional. Until recently, the school district was going to be allowed to decide how to implement mask requirements. A survey was issued to all district parents, staff and high school and middle school students, asking the parties for their input regarding potential mask protocols. At the time, 69%...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Gov. Brown extends foreclosure moratorium one more time

Second extension to Dec. 31 is allowed under a 2021 state law; current federal halt ends Sept. 30.Gov. Kate Brown has extended a temporary halt to residential foreclosures through Dec. 31. Monday, Aug. 16, was the deadline under a law passed by the 2021 Legislature for Brown to announce the second of two extensions. She had already announced the first extension, which is in effect through Sept. 30 — the same day that the current federal moratorium ends. Brown said in a statement announcing the second extension: "As we continue to see record high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations driven by...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

EDITORIAL: PCC should require COVID-19 vaccines

Revisiting the decision not to have a vaccination mandate is the right call, given the delta surge.When Portland Community College announced in June that students and staff would not need proof of a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus this fall, it made sense. Students and staff at a community college come from all backgrounds and walks of life; community college is meant to be as broadly accessible as possible; and after more than a year of difficult distance learning, it was past time to get students back on campus, with as few barriers as possible. Unfortunately, circumstances change, and...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County shows growth in 2020 Census

The population in Beaverton is still just shy of 100,000. Forest Grove grew by nearly one-quarter. The U.S. Census Bureau reported local population numbers from the 2020 Census on Thursday, Aug. 12, a long-delayed release that showed — among other things — that Washington County's two largest cities had not grown as much as estimated. Notably, Beaverton fell short of reaching 100,000 residents after the Census Bureau estimated its population had passed 99,000 as of April 2019. Instead, the 2020 Census found, the 2019 estimate overshot the city's actual population. The 2020 Census population of Beaverton is 97,494. That's up...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

2020 Census: Oregon and Portland metro area more diverse

Three counties outpace state as a whole, also claim slighter larger share of state's population. Oregon still has a non-Hispanic white majority, but according to the first data released from the 2020 Census, Washington County now is first and Multnomah County is third in the Census Bureau's diversity index measurement. Just 10 years ago, Washington County was fourth and Multnomah County eighth in the same index. Clackamas County is 15th among Oregon counties in the 2020 index, up from 16th in 2010. Data released by the bureau on Thursday, Aug. 12, also shows that the three Portland metro counties...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Miller: Brown's dam-busting lawsuit is bad for clean energy

Kurt Miller is executive director of Northwest RiverPartners. He argues that a state lawsuit would hurt clean energy plans.A few years ago, I attended a meeting where then-Secretary of State Kate Brown was the featured speaker. I didn't know much about Brown, but I came away impressed with her knowledge on different policy issues as she took questions from the audience. For that reason, I've been surprised by the very disjointed energy policies Brown has put forward while serving as the state's governor. She frequently touts climate change as an existential threat to Oregon, but regularly calls for the breaching...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Woodsong: Regional carbon fee, rebate could ease climate crisis

Garlynn Woodsong of Northeast Portland is with Woodsong Associates, a planning firm helping cities, towns and regions adapt to climate change.Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González must be applauded for his bold stance opposing the approval of MTIP amendments related to increasing funding for freeway-widening projects on Highway 217 and Interstate 205. The lack of interest of the rest of the council in taking meaningful climate action begs the question, why do we even bother having an elected Metro Council, if they're just going to serve as the same rubber stamp to staff recommendations that non-elected metropolitan planning organization councils are perfectly...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 12, 2021

The News-Times publishes reader letters about wildfires and election reform.Reflections of a U.S. Forest Service veteran I visited the site of Blue River, up the McKenzie River, on Saturday. The campy little backwoods town was gone, wiped out by the wildfires. Charred housing sites were littered with piles of salvaged logs, and trailer houses had been moved in to replace family homes. Fifty years ago, I worked out of the old Forest Service ranger station in Blue River, shopped at the little store, ate at the little restaurant, fished and panned for gold in the river itself. The...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Balm Grove fish passage barrier site on Gales Creek closed to public

Clean Water Services confirms closure due to public safety, plans 2022 removal.Clean Water Services is again notifying the public that the Balm Grove fish passage barrier site on Gales Creek is closed to the public. The region's water resources management utility announced in a press release Aug. 6, that public access was prohibited due to public safety and natural area concerns, saying that the fish passage barrier "poses a threat to anyone who trespasses on the site." It was that concern that prompted Clean Water Services to reiterate the closure. "The property is and has been closed to entry," Clean...
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Read: No denying it, climate change fight requires bold action

Tobias Read of Beaverton is Oregon's state treasurer. He also represented parts of Beaverton, Southwest Portland, Washington and Multnomah counties in the Oregon House.Oregon is on fire. Again. This year's wildfires are the largest in the nation — so fierce they're creating their own weather patterns, making them even harder to contain. For years, experts have warned that fires would be one of the serious consequences of climate change, but we've been too slow to act. Now climate change is not a distant threat. It's here. Now. And it's an urgent priority that needs immediate attention. In the past year,...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Smith: Communities of color can't afford more climate change inaction

Loretta Smith is a former Multnomah County Commissioner and current candidate for U.S. Congress.Close your eyes and think for a moment of the last time you went to the grocery store. Did you run in and out, quickly grabbing the produce and other items you needed? Or did you consider the hands that planted, picked, and packed the berries in your cart? Farmworkers play a critical role in our society, enduring dangerous conditions to keep food on our tables while trying to feed their own families. They've faced a double threat this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented...
Portland, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Westside Beer Fest canceled due to rising COVID-19 infections

Festival founders Art Larrance and Teddy Peetz canceled the event just over a week after publicizing its details.Just over a week after announcing details of the event, the creators of Westside Beer Fest have canceled the new beer festival due to spiking cases of COVID-19. When planning for the event scheduled for Sept. 24-26 at the Wingspan Event & Conference Center in Hillsboro began months ago, infections appeared to be declining, said festival founders Art Larrance and Teddy Peetz in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 11. Pandemic conditions have changed for the worse since then, with new cases of COVID-19 and...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, Cornelius offer cooling stations

The libraries in both cities are extending operating hours for residents looking to escape the heat.The heat is back, and with it are cooling centers in Forest Grove and Cornelius. With temperatures forecasted to approach and/or exceed 100 degrees Wednesday through Saturday, Forest Grove is again extending the Forest Grove City Library's hours from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 11 through Aug. 14. The Cornelius Public Library is also adjusting its business hours to accommodate local residents looking to escape the heat. It will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Pets are not permitted at this time. The Forest Grove Library is located at 2114 Pacific Ave. The Cornelius Library is located at 1370 N. Adair St. For more information on the local cooling station options in the area, visit staycoolwashingtoncounty.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}

Comments / 0

Community Policy