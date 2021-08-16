Cancel
The Life-Size Toyota Supra GR Model Was Made With 477,000 Legos—and It Actually Runs

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
Lego’s love for the Toyota GR Supra just leveled up.

On Monday, the Denmark-based toy company revealed a life-size model of the popular sports car made of 477,303 Lego bricks. The 1:1 model was created in a three-way partnership between Lego Japan, Legoland Japan and Toyota Gazoo Racing to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Toyota Supra (h/t Auto Evolution) . The pixel-like sports car is slightly wider that the original, heavier and delivers notably less speed—but it actually runs. And though the model is made mostly of Lego bricks, its wheels, drivers seat, steering wheel, gauge cluster and badging were all sourced from a real Supra. The eye-catching ride even comes with working lights and a matching paint job similar to the original GR Supra.

The Lego model spent 3,000 hours in development and underwent another 2,400 hours being built, according to Toyota Gazoo Racing. It weighs in at 4,156 pounds (1,885 kilograms) and is outfitted with an electric drivetrain that lets it take to the road. It can only reach a max speed of 17 mph (28 kph), however, so it won’t be winning any races with its namesake—or any car, for that matter. On the plus side, the model is slightly faster than a European e-bike—for which the speed is capped at 15.5 mph (25 kph). So, there’s that.

This life-size model isn’t the only GR Supra to get the Lego treatment. In June, the toymaker unveiled a 299-piece replica of the Toyota GR Supra as part of its Speed Champions Summer 2021 series. Like its 1:1 sibling, the smaller model also captures many of the Japanese sports car’s details, including a two-seat cockpit, wheel covers and logo decals. There’s even a mini toy driver sporting a Toyota race suit and helmet.

Ambitious petrolheads and Lego lovers can check out the 1:1 Lego GR Supra up close at Legoland Japan from now up until October 11. The replica will reportedly be exhibited at the Japanese Super GT racing series afterward. (Hey, there are worse reasons to plan a trip to Japan.) Meanwhile, the 299-piece Lego Toyota GR Supra Speed Champions set is now available on Lego Japan’s website for at home admiration.

Check out more images of the Lego GR Supra below.

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

