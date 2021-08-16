Cancel
FLORIDA: Tropical Storm Henri Forms, Joins Grace and Fred

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 3 days ago
National Hurricane Center Monday, August 16th, 2021 at 5 p.m.

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is bringing tropical activity times three. Fred, Grace and Henri are all being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

The good news: none pose a threat to South Florida, although Henri is atypical in its direction of travel. Even so, it is unlikely to threaten South Florida.

This is the late Monday update from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Henri Advisory Number 4
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082021
500 PM AST Mon Aug 16 2021

…TROPICAL DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM HENRI…

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…31.0N 62.9W
ABOUT 145 MI…230 KM SE OF BERMUDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…SSW OR 200 DEGREES AT 7 MPH…11 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1010 MB…29.83 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

  • Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor
products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropical Storm Henri as of late Monday afternoon, August 16, 2021.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Henri was
located near latitude 31.0 North, longitude 62.9 West. Henri is
moving toward the south-southwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A slow
clockwise turn toward the southwest and then toward the west is
expected during the next day or two. On the forecast track, the
center of Henri should pass well to the south of Bermuda late
Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h)
with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during
the next couple of days.

Henri is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds
only extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Tropical Depression Grace as of Monday Afternoon at 5 p.m.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible across Bermuda and
the nearby waters on Tuesday, particularly to the south of the
island.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next intermediate advisory at 800 PM AST.
Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.

Tropical Storm Fred.

The article FLORIDA: Tropical Storm Henri Forms, Joins Grace and Fred appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

