Gov. Kemp doubles state-supported hospital staff, encourages vaccines

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday that Georgia's government will more than double state-supported hospital staff.

Kemp said state-supported hospital staff will increase from 1,300 personnel to 2,800 thru the first of December.

"This additional $125 million staffing investment will also bring online 450 beds at nine regional coordinating hospitals across the state," said Kemp.

Kemp also said to "encourage unvaccinated state employees to schedule their appointment and thank those who are already vaccinated, I will be closing state offices heading into Labor Day weekend on Friday, September 3rd."

