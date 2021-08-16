Cancel
Health

Gov. Kemp doubles state-supported hospital staff, encourages vaccines

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday that Georgia's government will more than double state-supported hospital staff.

Kemp said state-supported hospital staff will increase from 1,300 personnel to 2,800 thru the first of December.

"This additional $125 million staffing investment will also bring online 450 beds at nine regional coordinating hospitals across the state," said Kemp.

Kemp also said to "encourage unvaccinated state employees to schedule their appointment and thank those who are already vaccinated, I will be closing state offices heading into Labor Day weekend on Friday, September 3rd."

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

State
Georgia State
Person
Brian Kemp
#Gov#Gadch
