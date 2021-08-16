Cancel
‘Field of Dreams’ Series Ordered at Peacock, Written by ‘The Good Place’ Creator Mike Schur

By Ashley Bubp
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent MLB "Field of Dreams" Stadium game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox looks to have inspired Peacock to issue a straight-to-series order for a show based on Field of Dreams. The movie was released in 1989 by Universal and produced by Lawrence Gordon, who has agreed to sign on for the upcoming show. Michael Schur, of The Good Place fame, has agreed to write the series.

