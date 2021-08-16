‘Field of Dreams’ Series Ordered at Peacock, Written by ‘The Good Place’ Creator Mike Schur

After more than 30 years since it debuted, Field of Dreams is getting a TV series adaptation, and it already has a series order at a major streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock has picked up the show, which is being developed by Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place. Schur, a huge baseball fan, will write and executive producer the series, along with Lawrence Gordon, who produced the Kevin Costner-starring film back in 1989. David Miner and Morgan Sackett (Hacks, Rutherford Falls) will co-produce as well.