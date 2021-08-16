One Minute After We Die

There is a vast difference between what we need and what we want. Often what we want is not good for us. What we want is not really the most important thing for us in God’s eyes. Now what we need is another matter. If we need something that means we cannot do without it. There are things we do not need, but there are essentials that we need. That is, also, true in the spiritual life. There are certain things we need and that we cannot do without spiritually. There are four great needs we have in life.