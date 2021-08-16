Cancel
Environment

Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000

By MARK STEVENSON, EVENS SANON Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A hospital in southwestern Haiti, where a powerful earthquake flattened homes, shops and other buildings over the weekend, was so overwhelmed with patients that many had to lie in patios, corridors, verandas and hallways. Then the approach of a storm expected to drench the quake zone Monday night forced officials to relocate them as best they could given the hospital’s poor conditions.

Jovenel Moïse
Chile
Earthquakes
Weather
World
Environment
Mexico City
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

A week after Haiti’s deadly earthquake, hope is hard to find

Haitians are scrambling for food, shelter, and health care as the ongoing pandemic, natural disasters and a presidential assassination take their toll. Jeremie, HaitiHaiti, it seems, is a magnet for disasters. The Caribbean nation, with a long history of political turmoil and instability, is now contending with successive natural disasters...
Environmentcaribbeantoday.com

UN Says Haiti Earthquake Leaves Mounting Death Toll, Injuries and Extensive Damage

UNITED NATIONS – Four days after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit south-western Haiti, the level of destruction and desperation is becoming increasingly evident, the United Nations said on Wednesday, noting that the death toll has surged to nearly 2 000. After back-to-back crises in the beleaguered, French-speaking Caribbean country –...
EnvironmentWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

International aid begins to arrive in Haiti, nearly a week after earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti — International aid began to finally pour into Haiti nearly a week since the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, despite bridge and road failures that hampered efforts to reach some of the hardest-hit and remote towns. Early Friday, there was no road access to the southwestern city of Jérémie,...
San Mateo, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Hope and action amidst the rubble

As we sat in the rubble of a home outside of Kabul, Afghanistan, in June of 2002, hearing the story of a young boy who had nearly lost his arms and legs to an American cluster bomblet that his cousin had stumbled upon, I noticed movement from outside the house.
WorldSan Mateo Daily Journal

Biden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation, flights resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a torrent of criticism, President Joe Biden planned to speak Friday about the chaotic evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan as the U.S. struggles with obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to airport pandemonium and cumbersome red tape. Evacuation flights at the Kabul airport had...

