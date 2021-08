By now it is clear that the voice of The New Coach is not Nick Saban or Bill Belichick or Jason Garrett or Nick Rolovich or even Ted Lasso but Dan Campbell. We here at Typing Sweatshop No. 348 have declared our love for the space between his head and his larynx from which place all the magic is made, and the new face of the Detroit Lions is proving on an almost daily basis that he and not Jack Easterby is the new face of the entire National Football League, or damned well should be. If Ted Lasso can be a thing, Dan Campbell absolutely must be.