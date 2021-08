Back in 2019 Seth Rollins and his now-wife Becky Lynch first went public with their relationship on social media. It wasn't long before WWE brought that relationship to its weekly programming, having the pair team up for their respective feuds with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. But it wasn't long before fans grew tired of being constantly reminded that the pair were an item, and both wrestlers have since spoken out about how they weren't happy with how the company handled the storyline. Rollins talked about why it didn't work during a new interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week.