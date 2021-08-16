Moran, Marshall respond to events in Afghanistan

Trump and Biden were both correct in removing troops from Afghanistan. Unlike Bush, who claimed “mission accomplished,” Obama actually accomplished our mission when he killed Osama bin Laden. After that, we had no business being there. The idea of getting rid of Al-Qaeda or the Taliban (both terrorist organizations) has as much chance of success as getting rid of Christianity. It will never happen. What I find quizzical is that Republicans had no trouble passing military spending in the Middle East, which is over $6.4 trillion on a rabbit hole. Yet they refuse to approve President Biden’s $4.5 trillion plan to repair our infrastructure and provide additional service to Americans. Suddenly they have acquired their usual hypocritic mantra of being against “deficit spending.” We are out of a country that has no desire to fight, after 20 years, for their own freedom in spite of the U.S. and other countries giving them ample military equipment, which is now in the hands of the Taliban. It’s not pretty, but it is necessary. Perhaps a better solution would be to send Governor Newsom to Afghanistan to fight for the rights to their lithium, which he needs for the batteries for his electric car mandate.