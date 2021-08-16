Cancel
Boston, MA

Here's a list of organizations to help Haiti following the deadly earthquake

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

At least 1,400 people were killed in the earthquake, and many more injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K159w_0bTRQWjY00
Richard Pierrin / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3KLM_0bTRQWjY00

Haiti is still reeling from an earthquake that left at least 1,400 dead, and thousands more injured, on Saturday, and it is now preparing for Tropical Depression Grace.

Many in Massachusetts, with direct ties to the country or not, may be wondering how they can help during this difficult time.

For those who do have family members there, they’ve been forced to standby, and hope for their safety and recovery from injuries.

“My brother lost his house,” Marie Forestal, a Mattapan resident, told The Boston Globe. “And my niece got hurt, and my brother got hurt. Not too bad, because they tried to run. My niece fell and hurt her leg. But they’re OK, my family’s OK.”

The earthquake comes weeks after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at home in early July.

“The question is now, what is happening to Haiti?” the Rev. Garcia Breneville told the Globe. “Do we have a curse on this country, where nothing can work in this country?”

Breneville said he spent 17 years as a priest in Haiti. He spoke about having hope.

“You cannot be down,” he told the newspaper. “You have to bring hope, so say can hope against all hope. We have to hope. And the nearer the dawn, the darker the night.”

For those who want to help Haiti, here’s a list of organizations, some based in Massachusetts, that are helping the country recover:

If you’d like to add a resource to the list below, please email us with the name and link at [email protected].

Based in Massachusetts

  • Mission of Hope International, with a U.S. base in Gardner, is running a fundraiser for earthquake relief.
  • Build Health International, based in Beverly, is also accepting donations for earthquake relief. Those who want to donate can check a box so the money goes directly to the earthquake efforts.
  • Partners in Health, which works under the name Zammi Lasante in Haiti, is mobilizing clinical teams to be sent to Le Cayes, the epicenter of the earthquake. Worker also are planning on transporting trauma victims out of the area and to its sites about 150 miles away. The organization has a “Donate Now” button on its home page, and to make direct donations, people can designate in a comment that they want the funds to go to earthquake relief.
  • The Boston Foundation has set up a specific fund to go to relief for the earthquake, according to its website. The fundraiser page notes that the foundation created the Haiti Development Institute following the 2010 earthquake. It makes grants to local nonprofits, holds events as a civic leader, and also helps organizations with training and other needs.
  • Health Equity International, based in Newton, is taking donations specifically for earthquake relief, including surgical and emergency services.
  • The Be Like Brit Foundation runs Brit’s Home, an orphanage in Haiti. It operates in memory of Britney Gengel, a 19-year-old from Rutland who died in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti while on a mission trip. While it is not currently involved in relief efforts, the home survived the earthquake and accepts donations.

Based outside of Massachusetts

Boston

Here's how to help Afghan refugees right now

"We want to be ready to welcome these families wherever they go." As the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul this week, tens of thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to flee the country. Afghan citizens have flooded the city's airport, with photos and videos that have...

