Rays rookies Wander Franco and Luis Patiño are looking forward to making their Fenway Park debuts against the Red Sox on Tuesday night. “I think it will be a great experience,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think they’ll really appreciate it. Just watching Boston play at home, there are some packed crowds, which they always do. Those are special moments at any part of your career. But to do it at 20 and 21 -- and how impactful, meaningful these games are, and how big those two guys are contributing to our team right now -- it should be a pretty special three days for them.”