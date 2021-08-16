Cancel
Columbia, SC

One man dead in weekend shooting in Columbia

News19 WLTX
 3 days ago
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Dominion Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who’d been shot lying in the road.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

