Kentucky State Fair offers a chance to celebrate Kentucky agriculture

By Jodi Whitaker
Winchester Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuppose you have ever visited the beautiful Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. In that case, you probably remember the rotunda, featuring a statue of President Abraham Lincoln and other famous Kentuckians, such as statesmen like Henry Clay and pioneers like Dr. Ephraim McDowell. If you look above them toward the inside of the Capitol dome, you will see four murals, which unites elements significant to Kentucky’s history.

winchestersun.com

