Detroit, MI

Meijer pharmacies now offering third COVID dose

By Cara Ball
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Meijer joins Walgreens and CVS in offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised patients, the company announced Monday.

Eligible patients include those living with organ or stem cell transplants, cancer, primary immunodeficiency, some people with HIV, and those receiving immunosuppressive medication, a statement from Meijer reads.

Those who qualify can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome at any Meijer pharmacy.

There are currently 257 Meijer stores across Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

