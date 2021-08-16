Cancel
Wisconsin State

Ranking: Milwaukee has 2 of the top 5 colleges in Wisconsin

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
Milwaukee has two of the top five colleges in Wisconsin, according to a new ranking.

Ranking website Niche placed the Milwaukee School of Engineering at #2 and Marquette University at #4 as the best colleges in the state. The top spot - no surprise - is held by the University of Wisconsin - Madison, with Lawrence University at #3 and St. Norbert College in De Pere at #5.

Overall, Milwaukee is home to eight of the top 20 schools in Wisconsin, according to the ranking.

Niche says it changed the way it does its ranking this year by putting less weight on ACT/SAT scores. "We made the call in light of several factors, including racial and socioeconomic inequity within standardized testing and the continued prevalence of test-optional policies," according to a spokesperson Monday.

Click here to see the ranking and click here to see how they ranked the colleges.

Correction: This article originally reported the University of Wisconsin received the top rank. UW-Madison received the top rank, according to Niche's website.

