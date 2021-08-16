Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thermal, CA

Trial underway for felon accused of killing Thermal woman

By City News Service
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmr7J_0bTROYHk00

A Thermal woman lived in fear of her boyfriend's son and tried to protect herself by various means, including hiding potentially dangerous weapons and barricading herself in her bedroom, before the ex-con stabbed her dozens of times, a prosecutor alleged today in the defendant's murder trial.

Raul Alcantar Sanchez Jr., now 41, is charged with killing 34-year-old Carolina Vargas on Nov. 21, 2012, at the mobile home she shared with the defendant and his father in the 85000 block of Middleton Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qpT3_0bTROYHk00

Deputy District Attorney Anne-Marie Lofthouse told jurors that Sanchez stabbed the victim about 120 times -- including 65 times in the face and neck.

He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, triggering a two-phase trial expected to span multiple weeks at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

During her opening statement, the prosecutor alleged that the defendant threatened Vargas multiple times prior to killing her. She painted a picture of a victim who lived in fear of the defendant, who hated her due to her romantic relationship with his father and because she told him to do things around the house such as "picking up after himself."

A trial brief prepared by Lofthouse lists a number of alleged threats the defendant made toward the victim such as "I'm gonna open you and eat your insides."

According to the brief and to Lofthouse' opening statement, Vargas would barricade her bedroom door in fear of the defendant and told others how she feared for her life. The victim and an unnamed individual cleared the residence of all sharp objects such as knives in anticipation of the defendant's father leaving the residence for a two-week trip, according to the prosecution.

Deputies found the victim dead inside the residence and arrested Sanchez near the crime scene wearing pants that allegedly had the victim's blood on them, according to the prosecution.

Sanchez was previously found mentally incompetent to stand trial and transferred to a state mental facility. His mental fitness was later deemed restored and criminal proceedings were restarted.

Sanchez, who is being held in lieu of $1.04 million bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, has prior felony convictions including burglary, vandalism and grand theft.

The post Trial underway for felon accused of killing Thermal woman appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
729
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thermal, CA
City
Indio, CA
Thermal, CA
Crime & Safety
Indio, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Convicted Felon#Murder#Benoit#The Larson Justice Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Two officers injured, suspect in Tuesday’s deputy shooting killed

Two San Bernardino Police Department SWAT officers are down after a takedown of a suspect who is believed to have been involved in the shooting of a deputy on Tuesday. KABC's Rob McMillan was told by police that both officers are alert. They were both taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment. Cindy The post Two officers injured, suspect in Tuesday’s deputy shooting killed appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Two officers injured, suspect dead in Highland; Possibly related to Tuesday’s deputy shooting

Two San Bernardino Police Department SWAT officers are down after a takedown of a suspect who is believed to have been involved in the shooting of a deputy on Tuesday. KABC's Rob McMillan was told by police that both officers are alert. They were both taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment. The The post Two officers injured, suspect dead in Highland; Possibly related to Tuesday’s deputy shooting appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

San Bernardino officer wounded in Wednesday’s shootout walks out of hospital

SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — One of two police officers shot while trying to arrest a gunman suspected of wounding a Southern California sheriff’s deputy was released from the hospital on Thursday. The San Bernardino SWAT officers killed the gunman during a shootout Wednesday in neighboring Highland east of Los Angeles, authorities said. The wounded officers The post San Bernardino officer wounded in Wednesday’s shootout walks out of hospital appeared first on KESQ.
Rancho Mirage, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Officer dies of COVID-19 at local hospital; Police procession underway from Rancho Mirage through Interstate 10

A law enforcement officer has died at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after a battle with COVID-19. Law enforcement members from multiple departments gathered at the hospital Thursday afternoon to lead a procession as the deputy's body was taken to a funeral home. Several viewers spotted a large police presence at the hospital and traveling The post Officer dies of COVID-19 at local hospital; Police procession underway from Rancho Mirage through Interstate 10 appeared first on KESQ.
Rancho Mirage, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

LA County Sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19 at valley hospital; Police procession held from Rancho Mirage through I-10

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy died at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after a battle with COVID-19. Deputy Anthony “TonyTone” Bautista was pronounced dead on Wednesday, the department announced. Bautista was a 14-year veteran with LASD, most recently assigned to the Compton station. "Deputy Bautista was a remarkable partner, father to three kids, a The post LA County Sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19 at valley hospital; Police procession held from Rancho Mirage through I-10 appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes signs off for the last time

Thursday marked Bryan Reyes' last day as chief of the Palm Springs Police Department. Reyes, 51, is retiring after a 30-year career in law enforcement, 27 of those he spent with PSPD. Before Reyes went off into the sunset to enjoy retirement, dispatch put out the End of Watch call over the police scanner, recapping The post Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes signs off for the last time appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in the head re-enters not guilty plea

A parolee accused of shooting a 14-year-girl in the head while she was riding in a vehicle with four other children in Indio re-entered a not guilty plea today on six counts of attempted murder and was ordered to return to court on Sept. 14 for a trial-readiness conference.     Vicente Manuel Reyes, 25, of The post Man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in the head re-enters not guilty plea appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Parolee arrested with AR-15 ghost gun, fake law enforcement badge

A parolee was behind bars today on suspicion of possessing firearms, including a so-called ``ghost gun,'' while being a convicted felon. The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion possessing firearms while being a felon, possessing ammunition while being a felon and possessing suspected methamphetamine. The The post Parolee arrested with AR-15 ghost gun, fake law enforcement badge appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Garbage truck catches on fire in La Quinta cove

Firefighters were able to knock down a fire that engulfed a garbage truck in the La Quinta cove area Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:42 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida Bermudas and Calle Tecate. Viewer video sent to News Channel 3 shows the garbage truck on fire along with a small patch The post Garbage truck catches on fire in La Quinta cove appeared first on KESQ.
North Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man and juvenile shot in North Palm Springs

A man and a male juvenile have been rushed to the hospital after being shot in North Palm Springs Friday night. The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. around on the 1500 block of E San Rafael Drive. Residents said they heard about 5 to 6 shots. A police sergeant told News Channel 3 crew The post Man and juvenile shot in North Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

25 dogs, many neglected, rescued during warrant services in Indio and Palm Desert

Riverside County Animal Services rescued 25 dogs found after the Sheriff's Department served search warrants at four homes in Palm Desert and Indio Friday morning. Animal control officers impounded 18 dogs, including 11 French bulldogs, five of which were puppies, five chihuahuas, one Shih Tzu and one English bulldog. RCAS added that many of the The post 25 dogs, many neglected, rescued during warrant services in Indio and Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man armed with gun inside vehicle parked near Cathedral City Circle K store peacefully surrenders

Cathedral City police officers were able to get a man armed with a gun inside a vehicle near a Circle K to peacefully surrender Thursday afternoon. CCPD Commander Julio Luna said the incident started at a little after 3 p.m. near the Circle K on Date Palm Drive near Converse Road in Cathedral City. Viewers The post Man armed with gun inside vehicle parked near Cathedral City Circle K store peacefully surrenders appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Heavy police presence at the Cathedral City Circle K store

There is a heavy police presence currently underway at the Circle K on Date Palm Drive near Converse Road in Cathedral City. Details remain limited on the reason for the heavy police presence. Photos from a viewer shows officers appearing to surround the building with their firearms pointed to the front door. Photos courtesy of The post Heavy police presence at the Cathedral City Circle K store appeared first on KESQ.
Banning, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed in crash on I-10 in Banning

One person was killed today in a collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Banning, authorities said. Firefighters were called at 3:52 a.m. to the 10 Freeway and Ramsey Street, where they found one vehicle on its side and at least one confirmed fatality, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. There were no The post One person killed in crash on I-10 in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

80-year-old holocaust survivor identified as man murdered in Palm Springs

The Riverside County coroner's office has identified a holocaust survivor who was found dead in a Palm Springs home late last month. Joseph Rajczi, 80, was found dead at approximately 10:25 p.m. in a home on Via Colusa near Hermosa Drive on July 30, 2021. At first, police said they considered the death an unattended The post 80-year-old holocaust survivor identified as man murdered in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

PSUSD & valley law enforcement agencies continue negotiations over whether to keep school resource officers

A highly contentious debate over whether police-trained school resource officers should be patrolling at Palm Springs Unified School District schools was addressed at a meeting Thursday morning. The school district and the Palm Springs Police Department met to negotiate the outcome, which is still ongoing. In a statement Thursday afternoon the Palm Springs Unified School The post PSUSD & valley law enforcement agencies continue negotiations over whether to keep school resource officers appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Fundraiser set up for family of local para educator killed in I-10 crash

Loved ones of a local man who was killed in a crash have a set-up a fundraiser page to help family with funeral expenses. Wilbert Guzman, 36, of Desert Hot Springs was killed in a late night crash on Interstate 10 near Cabazon on August 5. Details of the crash remain limited, the California Highway The post Fundraiser set up for family of local para educator killed in I-10 crash appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Indio

7 people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Indio Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at around 2:06 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Avenue 42. According to Cal Fire, two people suffered serious injuries, four sustained moderate injuries, and one person had a minor injury. Details on what led up to the The post 7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Indio appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy