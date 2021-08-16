Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Third COVID-19 vaccine shot now available in the Piedmont Triad

By Avery Powell
Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjKjz_0bTROXP100

Hospitals, pharmacies, and health departments in the Piedmont Triad are now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with compromised immune systems.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved the third dose for people with compromised immune systems following the Food and Drug Administration's approval last week. There are a variety of conditions that the Centers for Disease Control that classify someone as "immunocompromised."

The Forsyth County Health Department , Wake Forest Baptist Health , and Novant Health will all be offering the third dose. CVS and Walgreens also have the shot. Walgreens is by walk-in only. CVS says you will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card.

This extra dose is for those who have qualifying conditions and received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago. Health experts say there is not enough data yet to support a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC does not recommend you mix and match doses.

You can find a vaccine location in North Carolina here.

WFMY talked with health departments in Rockingham, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Davie, and Wilkes County about if they would be offering the shot. Most of them said they were waiting on the state's approval before moving forward.

Dr. PJ Miller with Wake Forest Baptist Health says this dose is identical to the previous two doses of Pfizer or Modera so it's not what is traditionally known as a "booster." He said, while things may appear to be changing fast, it's a good thing.

"The CDC is reacting to data in real-time and that could be a lot of the reasons why things seem to be changing rapidly as we obtain more data," said Miller. "Recommendations not only become expert opinion based but they become the true factual base. And that could come across as things are changing but overall things are changing for a positive, safer way to protect people."

Dr. Miller says you should talk with your doctor before going to get the third dose.

"These recommendations are going to change as we obtain more information and more data," said Miller. "There may be more people that need to be vaccinated. There may be less people that need to be vaccinated."

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Triad#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Novant Health#The Johnson Johnson#Cdc#Modera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
PharmaceuticalsKMOV

Twisting information to link COVID-19 vaccines and deaths

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - COVID-19 vaccines carry risks and there have been deaths, but anti-vaccination groups are misrepresenting information found on a government website, inflating the numbers. One antivaccination group tried to get claims trending on social media that vaccines have killed 45,000 people. A lawyer for the group announced...
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Deerfield, ILchaindrugreview.com

Walgreens now administering third dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

DEERFIELD, Ill.– Walgreens is now administering an additional dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to certain immunocompromised individuals, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individuals recommended for additional vaccination include those who are moderately to.
Pharmaceuticalspncguam.com

Doctor: COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be allowed soon

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, the head of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group, said on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be allowed soon as the US Food and Drug Administration removes the emergency authorization classification for the Pfizer vaccine and gives it full approval. According to Fox News, the FDA...
Public Healthwearegreenbay.com

Walgreens begins administering COVID-19 booster shot to those eligible

(WFRV) – Shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for those with weakened immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens got to work and began rolling up sleeves. Walgreens announced that...
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

Virginia Department of Health monitoring CDC on need for COVID vaccine boosters

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Department of Health is monitoring discussion at the federal level and the possibility of mRNA vaccine booster doses, following approval last week of third doses for immunocompromised persons. “In Virginia, we are monitoring the situation and planning through all of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MyNorthwest

CDC: How COVID-19 vaccines work

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain how the COVID-19 vaccines work in your body:. mRNA vaccines contain material from the virus that causes COVID-19 that gives our cells instructions for how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After our cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material from the vaccine. Our bodies recognize that the protein should not be there and build T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight the virus that causes COVID-19 if we are infected in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy