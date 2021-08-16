Cancel
Bronx, NY

‘It breaks my heart': Bronx woman urges community to pay respects to teen fatally struck by lightning at beach

By News 12 Staff
" A Bronx woman is calling on the community to pay respects to the 13-year-old who was killed at Orchard Beach by a lightning strike last week. Myrna Velasquez organized a vigil for 13-year-old Carlos Ramos on Monday, but she says when she arrived, no one showed up. Velasquez says she was at the beach the day that Ramos was killed. She says when she saw people take off running from the dark clouds, and that she thought it was only rain. She says Parks Department officials announced information about Monday’s vigil at the beach last week - but she says only she and a few friends turned up. “It breaks my heart,” said Velasquez. Ramos reportedly died just six days after he turned 13. "

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

