Marion County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Western Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Western Marion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marion County through 615 PM EDT At 526 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Black Diamond to 6 miles northeast of Beverly Hills to 6 miles northeast of Inverness Highlands North to 7 miles east of Inverness Airport. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and excessive cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Locations impacted include Ocala, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Fort McCoy, Citra, Lynne, Sparr, Anthony, Ocklawaha, Silver Springs Shores and Lake Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

