Special Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Noble County through 515 PM CDT At 427 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sooner Lake, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morrison and Sooner Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0