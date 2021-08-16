Cancel
ARTnews in Brief: Fridman Gallery Now Represents Sahana Ramakrishnan—and More from August 17, 2021

By Alex Greenberger and Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 9 days ago
Tuesday, August 17

Fridman Gallery Adds Sahana Ramakrishnan to its Roster
Fridman Gallery in New York now represents painter Sahana Ramakrishnan . Ramakrishnan’s paintings explore identity, death, and the concept of non-duality, a tenet of Hinduism and Buddhism that stresses the importance of individuals as belonging to a greater whole. Her work will be featured in the soon-to-open group show “Beyond Binaries” at Fridman Gallery, and her first solo exhibition there will open in November 2022.

Spring/Break Art Show Names Curators for 2021 Edition
The Spring/Break Art Show has named the curators lined up to take part in its 2021 edition, which is due to take place at the former offices of Ralph Lauren in New York. Due to run from September 8 to 13, the fair is set to include presentations overseen by the CAMP Gallery in North Miami, Frosh&Co gallery in New York, Alejandro Jassan, Queenie Wong, Anthony Haden-Guest, and more. A full list of curators is available here .

Monday, August 16

Investigations Finds That Former Gwangju Biennale Head ‘Abused Power’
An official investigation led by the South Korean city of Gwangju found that Sunjung Kim , the former president of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation , “abused power beyond her authority.” Kim left her post at the biennial at the end of June when her contract expired. Prior to her departure, she had been accused of unfairly dismissing staff by the biennial’s union. She denied the allegations, calling them “unfounded.”

Banksy Mural in England Gets Painted Over Out of ‘Sensitivity’
A Banksy mural depicting a little girl being flung from an inflatable raft has been painted over in Great Yarmouth, England, the BBC reports . The town said it covered over the work out of “sensitivity” to the 2018 death of a little girl who thrown from a trampoline nearby. The work had been created as part of Banksy’s “Great British Spraycation” spree. In a statement, Great Yarmouth’s borough council said, “We thank Banksy for all the wonderful art work and fully appreciate these circumstances would not have been known by the artist,” adding that there was hope that the work could in some way be restored.

Forge Project Launches Fellowship for Indigenous Creators
Forge Project , a new initiative to support Indigenous communities and leaders working in arts and culture, has launched an annual fellowship program for Indigenous artists. The inaugural Forge Project Fellows are Oneida architect and studio:indigenous founder Chris T Cornelius; artist and filmmaker Sky Hopinka, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation / Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians; Menominee ecologist and researcher Jasmine Neosh ; and language preservation activist and Mohican language teacher Brock Schreiber , a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans. Each will receive $25,000 to support their projects and studio space at the Forge house, a structure designed by Ai Weiwei and located on the new Forge complex in the Hudson Valley.

