Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 226 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of Starlight Pines, or 24 miles north of Forest Lakes, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Chevelon Butte, Chevelon Crossing Campground, Chevelon Canyon Lake Campground and Chevelon Canyon Dam. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
